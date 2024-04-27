Morning Manna - April 26, 2024 - Matthew 8:28-34
8 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Christ came to free man from his bondage to Satan, and noticing the saying of St. Mark, he said to him: get out of man, you unclean spirit (v. 8). man may be meant here as this madman. But the phrase indicates what is beyond, namely, the salvation of all mankind from the power of the devil. But now we find that Satan has no power over a person except for the one who surrenders himself to Satan of his own will
Keywords
trunewsmorning mannamatthew 8 28 34
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos