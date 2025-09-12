Update! Charlie Kirk, an American Hero! Assassin photo identified! Must Watch!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk, an American Hero! Assassin photo identified! Must Watch!
Our hearts go out to Charlie and his family in this devastating Time!
Charlie Kirk founded turning point action right out of high school in 2012! Up against the world, with little hope, but he saved this country by bringing back the Republican Stronghold! Leading up to Donald Trump being Elected in 2016! Epic! Charlie Kirk, An American Hero, never forgotten!
Freedom! We The People Will Never Stop Fighting Until We Have This Freedom! Never Back Down! Never Give In!