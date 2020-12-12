© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protesting ICE Facility, streets animals run over in Manhattan when they surround a vehicle, DUHHH
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • December 12, 2020
#Manhattan #ICE #Facility #Protesters #NYPD #Arrest
Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a female motorist plowed her car into a group of New York City protesters gathered in support of people on hunger strike in an ICE detention center Friday afternoon.
Six people were injured when the driver of a dark BMW accelerated into a group of around 50 protesters at East 39th Street and Third Avenue in the heart of Manhattan just after 4 p.m. Friday.
The extent of the injuries is not clear but the NYPD said they appear to be non-life-threatening.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene after the collision and was taken to a local precinct for questioning. As of 7 p.m. Friday, the NYPD said no arrests or charges had been made over the incident.
The incident unfolded at 4:08 p.m. on East 39th and 3rd Avenue in the heart of Manhattan where a group of protesters were holding a demonstration in support of those on hunger strike at an ICE facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Multiple people being held in the government facility have gone without food for four weeks now to draw attention to their poor treatment in the facility.
Between 40 and 50 protesters were demonstrating in the area, according to WABC-TV
Smartphone footage circulated on social media shows dozens of protesters holding banners in the road at the intersection of East 39th Street and Third Avenue.
Around four pedestrians are seen gathered around a dark BMW that appears to be driving toward the group.
Two demonstrators can be seen banging on the side of the car.
The vehicle accelerates rapidly plowing right into one demonstrator stood in front of it, who flies over the bonnet onto the road.
The car speeds right across the intersection ramming into several bicycles and other protesters on the way.
Screams and the cars tires screeching ring out in the air, as protesters run to help people injured.
An NYPD officer is seen at the end of the footage.
Vehicles were being cordoned off from the area by NYPD officers due to the protest. according to NBC New York.
Officers were ensuring no cars turned onto East 39th Street. The car involved in the incident was already parked in the closed-off area when the driver got in the vehicle, the outlet reported.
Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a female motorist plowed her car into a group of New York City protesters gathered in support of people on hunger strike in an ICE detention center Friday afternoon.
Six people were injured when the driver of a dark BMW accelerated into a group of around 50 protesters at East 39th Street and Third Avenue in the heart of Manhattan just after 4 p.m. Friday.
The extent of the injuries is not clear but the NYPD said they appear to be non-life-threatening.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene after the collision and was taken to a local precinct for questioning. As of 7 p.m. Friday, the NYPD said no arrests or charges had been made over the incident.
The incident unfolded at 4:08 p.m. on East 39th and 3rd Avenue in the heart of Manhattan where a group of protesters were holding a demonstration in support of those on hunger strike at an ICE facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Multiple people being held in the government facility have gone without food for four weeks now to draw attention to their poor treatment in the facility.
Between 40 and 50 protesters were demonstrating in the area, according to WABC-TV
Smartphone footage circulated on social media shows dozens of protesters holding banners in the road at the intersection of East 39th Street and Third Avenue.
Around four pedestrians are seen gathered around a dark BMW that appears to be driving toward the group.
Two demonstrators can be seen banging on the side of the car.
The vehicle accelerates rapidly plowing right into one demonstrator stood in front of it, who flies over the bonnet onto the road.
The car speeds right across the intersection ramming into several bicycles and other protesters on the way.
Screams and the cars tires screeching ring out in the air, as protesters run to help people injured.
An NYPD officer is seen at the end of the footage.
Vehicles were being cordoned off from the area by NYPD officers due to the protest. according to NBC New York.
Officers were ensuring no cars turned onto East 39th Street. The car involved in the incident was already parked in the closed-off area when the driver got in the vehicle, the outlet reported.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.