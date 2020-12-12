Protesting ICE Facility, streets animals run over in Manhattan when they surround a vehicle, DUHHH

#Manhattan #ICE #Facility #Protesters #NYPD #Arrest



Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a female motorist plowed her car into a group of New York City protesters gathered in support of people on hunger strike in an ICE detention center Friday afternoon.



Six people were injured when the driver of a dark BMW accelerated into a group of around 50 protesters at East 39th Street and Third Avenue in the heart of Manhattan just after 4 p.m. Friday.



The extent of the injuries is not clear but the NYPD said they appear to be non-life-threatening.



Police said the driver stayed on the scene after the collision and was taken to a local precinct for questioning. As of 7 p.m. Friday, the NYPD said no arrests or charges had been made over the incident.



The incident unfolded at 4:08 p.m. on East 39th and 3rd Avenue in the heart of Manhattan where a group of protesters were holding a demonstration in support of those on hunger strike at an ICE facility in Bergen County, New Jersey.



Multiple people being held in the government facility have gone without food for four weeks now to draw attention to their poor treatment in the facility.



Between 40 and 50 protesters were demonstrating in the area, according to WABC-TV



Smartphone footage circulated on social media shows dozens of protesters holding banners in the road at the intersection of East 39th Street and Third Avenue.



Around four pedestrians are seen gathered around a dark BMW that appears to be driving toward the group.



Two demonstrators can be seen banging on the side of the car.



The vehicle accelerates rapidly plowing right into one demonstrator stood in front of it, who flies over the bonnet onto the road.



The car speeds right across the intersection ramming into several bicycles and other protesters on the way.



Screams and the cars tires screeching ring out in the air, as protesters run to help people injured.



An NYPD officer is seen at the end of the footage.



Vehicles were being cordoned off from the area by NYPD officers due to the protest. according to NBC New York.



Officers were ensuring no cars turned onto East 39th Street. The car involved in the incident was already parked in the closed-off area when the driver got in the vehicle, the outlet reported.