Como Invocar al Nombre Del Señor

El noveno sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker. Enseña lo que significa invocar al nombre del Señor. También muestra que un puede invocar en una manera equivocada (por la boca solamente) y que uno debe invocar correctamente (por fe de corazón).
