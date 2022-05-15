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New Biochar System on the Farm
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185 views • May 15, 2022
This video talks about a new prototype biochar generator we are testing on the Farm this spring. We made several loads of Biochar that are now fertilizing our crop in the High tunnel. This is our first video on the long-term project.
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