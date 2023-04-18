Earth Changes News Channel Global News Events

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Naturally, each spiritual journey is quite unique. In fact, the term means a great number of things to different people. For some, it is the decision to live a faithful life in service to other people and their faith. Others consider their entire life as a spiritual journey. After all, isn’t life in itself a journey in one way or the other? “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”

The Understanding Of Essence Related To Your Soul https://youtu.be/IwcVYlTuDXI A Spiritual Like No Other https://youtu.be/XR8X5NoMDto

Above Inspirational The Passing Away https://youtu.be/oGtcQ2Jve1s

Above Inspirational The Turning Away https://youtu.be/BItjysZdKJM

ARE YOU GOING TO PASS THE FINAL EXAM DEALING WITH THE END OF AGE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ83vyg2w-o https://www.brighteon.com/channels/EarthChangesChannel

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I like to say thank you with many blessings. I am greatly appreciated for all of your help. Be safe everyone and continue in prayer, much love, everyone

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