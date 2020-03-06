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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ο ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟΣ στην ΑΜΕΡΙΚΗ FRITZ KUHN 1933-40
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71 views • March 06, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ με την ΙΔΡΥΣΗ του ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟΥ στις Η.Π.Α απο τον Fritz Kuhn ΗΓΕΤΗ στην ΑΜΕΡΙΚΗ & ΓΕΡΜΑΝΟ-ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΥΣ που ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΗΚΑΝ για την ΚΑΘΑΡΗ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΗ & τον ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟ κατα των ΕβραιοΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΩΝ του ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟΥ & της ΔΙΑΦΘΟΡΑΣ..Απιστευτα ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ που ΘΑΒΟΥΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟΙ ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ & ΜΜΕ απο την πραγματικοτητα απο το 1939.
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