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THE VACCINATED ARE SHEDDING THE VIRUS -- WHAT YOU CAN DO -- HOW YOU CAN HELP
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261 views • April 24, 2021
Your vaxx friends and family could shed the spike protein and make you sick! Report all injuries of those injected (and those in the vicinity of the injected) to the Canadian Chapter of Children's Health Defense at this link.... https://vaxxtracker.com/. Please share this link with all primary health care providers who are shooting up your community. Thank you for your loving service. Be the Change! 21.04.2021
Credit to: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drdenagcgmailcom/
Credit to: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drdenagcgmailcom/
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