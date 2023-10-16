Blockchain 101 - Part 2 - Public/Private Keys and Signing (Mirrored)

In my opinion, this is still the best simplified video on that
complicated subject that is blockchain and mining. Therefore, I am
adding it to the course instead of attempting to record my own.
Nevertheless, we will discuss some specific details for Dero in
following videos.
Credits:
Anders Brownworth
https://andersbrownworth.com/blockchain/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.