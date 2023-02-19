Weight Loss after Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy with Primal Nutrition & Lifestyle w/Dane Johnson #14

Dane Johnson is a VSG (vertical sleeve gastrectomy) patient who found massive success post surgery with primal nutrition (low carb/keto), movement, and lifestyle. Having experienced the journey of VSG (underwent this procedure in Mexico) firsthand, he understands the challenges and opportunities of the surgery and is passionate about helping others achieve success in their weight loss goals. He is currently finishing his Primal Health Coach Certification.

In his coaching practice, Dane will specialize in helping VSG patients who have struggled to meet their weight loss goals and draws on his personal experience with VSG surgery to provide a unique and personal insight into the needs of each client. He understands that the experience of VSG patients who have had surgery in Mexico can be different from those in other locations and is committed to advocating for the right certified surgeons in Mexico, to ensure safe, effective, affordable procedures.

Dane will take a holistic approach to health and wellness, focusing on nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress management. He understands that VSG is not a magic solution, but can be a fantastic tool, and that many patients face challenges and setbacks along the way. He is committed to providing individualized coaching and support to help each client achieve and maintain a healthy weight.





