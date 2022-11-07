Create New Account
NINETEENTH CENTURY VIDEOS BACK TO LIFE: [4k, 50fps, colorized] (1908) First Airplane Flight Filmed: The Wright Military Flyer
This footage was thought to be from 1909, but very recently it has been discovered that it's actually a mixture of the 1908 and 1909 tests. In this way, they become the first moving images of an airplane, prior to the footage of Orville's flights in Europe in late 1908.

Wilbur and Orville Wright, five years out from their historic first flight at Kitty Hawk, decided to make a bid for the government contract. Tests of the Wright Flyer were first held at Fort Myer, Virginia, in September 1908, ending with a tragic crash that killed Army Lieutenant Thomas E. Selfridge and gravely injured Orville Wright. A recovered Orville resumed tests at Fort Myer with a new aircraft in July 1909.

Music: Schumann - Adagio & Allegro op.70

