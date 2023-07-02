CIA Agent Admits Hip Hop Was a Psy-Op Designed To Corrupt the Youth & Sow Division in America

THE PEOPLE'S VOICE | CIA Agent Admits Hip Hop Was a Psy-Op Designed To Corrupt the Youth and Sow Division in America
John Homeston, a retired CIA agent, has admitted on National Russian Television (NTV) that hip hop was a psy-op invented by the CIA in the 1980s and the agency has directed and financed household name artists including NWA, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z and Kanye West.
The government at the time spent “big money, serious money” on this covert operation designed to “corrupt the American youth to nihilist, anti-establishment and anti-American ideologies” and “sow division” in America, he explained in a half hour interview broadcast on national television.
