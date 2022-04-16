A Starving Shanghai Local Asks To Be Arrested in Order To Have Food

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04/14/2022 There is a food crisis in Shanghai as the city is under lockdown. A starving local goes to the police without a mask and asks to be arrested in order to have some meals in the prison.