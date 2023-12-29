Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“I’ll Be in Jerusalem Before You” - Chapter 26
channel image
The Berean Call
145 Subscribers
14 views
Published 15 hours ago

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!


Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/sanctuary-of-the-chosen

More about Israel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/israel


When Nicole phoned Dr. Duclos and his wife to tell them the good news of the next day’s meeting, they insisted upon taking her to the airport. “It’s too much for you to drive out there alone with the baby.” Her objections were brushed aside. “It’s all settled. We’ll pick you up at six thirty tomorrow morning.”


It was just before eight o’clock when they pulled up in front of Orly International Airport’s south terminal. Nicole got out of the car holding little Ari and looked around. “We’ll stay right here as long as we have to,” Dr. Duclos called after her.


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app


In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

Keywords
israeldave huntberean callsanctuary of the chosen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket