Hungary: Netanyahu would be arrested if he comes to Hungary - incoming PM, replacing Orban - member of ICC

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Netanyahu would be arrested if he comes to Hungary — incoming PM
Peter Magyar, set to replace Viktor Orban, says Hungary will remain in the ICC and enforce its arrest warrant against the Israeli leader.
"If someone enters the territory of a country that is a member of the ICC and that person is under an arrest warrant, then they must be taken into custody."