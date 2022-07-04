Making Sense Of Monkeypox

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As a monkeypox outbreak grows in several major American cities, the Department of Health and Human Services announced an order of millions more vaccines to help curb the spread. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel stops by the Sunday Show to explain how this current outbreak is functioning and what you can do to keep yourself safe.