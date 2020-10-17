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Internment Camps for COVID Vaccine Resisters!
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646 views • October 17, 2020
Internment Camps for COVID Vaccine Resisters! Isolationist units built by Communist Chinese! Despite valid protests against the COVID vaccine filled with millions of nano particles and human and animal DNA, resisters will be arrested and isolated till the vaccine is taken. Whether the vaccine is taken or not, all private property is confiscated in return for "debt forgiveness" and a basic universal socialist income!
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