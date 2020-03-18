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coronavirus bullshit, it is now the tissue virus,cause of dumbass people
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25 views • March 18, 2020
this was a 30 min vid but only is like 10 min,no idea why it did not load up,if you know of why please let me know thanks,,
even though it is man made the virus is the tissue virus now,with a stain
people are so damn stupid,,unless told to wash their asses they never will
even though it is man made the virus is the tissue virus now,with a stain
people are so damn stupid,,unless told to wash their asses they never will
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