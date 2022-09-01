How Democratic Is Our Democracy, Really? An Impactful Conversation #shorts

“You can pick up a newspaper every day that’s talking about what’s wrong with our democracy, but there aren’t a lot of people talking about what we can do to fix it,” says Iain Walker, Executive Director of Australia’s newDemocracy Foundation.

Walker goes beyond the problems of the democratic system to the solutions. Along the way, he shares a whole lot of eye-opening information.

The wider U.S. public has a good deal of trust in the criminal jury system and the way democracy is run. But should they? Walker brings to light the influence of misinformation and money, the corruptibility of elections, and alternative ways of doing democracy that would make it better – indeed more democratic.