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Ep. 14 Red Alert! Forced out of home to take Covid test! Oh Canada!
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72 views • May 12, 2020
We are back after a little break. Episode 14. Can they force you to go to a hospital and take the Covid test? Video has surfaced from Ontario, Canada showing that exact thing. 2 Police officers and a few health officials take a couple from their home by force. Is this coming to the USSA? We also cover a few more grim topics from the news and as always we are open lines (516) 387-1385.
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