ROUNDTABLE: THE CASE FOR PEACE IN UKRAINE

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Premiered 4 hours ago Gerald Celente, the publisher of The Trends Journal and founder of Occupy Peace, held a ‘Peace & Freedom Rally’ in Kingston, N.Y., with some of the finest minds in the peace movement. Prior to the rally, Celente held a roundtable discussion that gives an intimate and privileged perspective into the argument for peace that is banned in the mainstream media. Celente was joined by Judge Andrew Napolitano, the former chief legal analyst for Fox News; Phil Giraldi, the former CIA operative; Gary Null, the host at Progressive Radio Network; and Scott Ritter, an ex-weapons inspector for the UN. The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times. To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen... Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente Copyright © 2022 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.Show less