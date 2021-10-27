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Carving up of the NHS, Sajid Javid's Address Distances Government From NHS
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22 views • October 27, 2021
Carving up of the NHS, Sajid Javid's Address Distances Government From NHS
https://rumble.com/vob1mn-carving-up-of-the-nhs-sajid-javids-address-distances-government-from-nhs.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sadjid Javid at the Conservative Party Political Party Conference.
Sources:
**************
NW Article: - https://bit.ly/2YtLVDu
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3Bot6zF
The Great NHS Heist: - https://bit.ly/3iICYNn
https://rumble.com/vob1mn-carving-up-of-the-nhs-sajid-javids-address-distances-government-from-nhs.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sadjid Javid at the Conservative Party Political Party Conference.
Sources:
**************
NW Article: - https://bit.ly/2YtLVDu
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3Bot6zF
The Great NHS Heist: - https://bit.ly/3iICYNn
Keywords
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