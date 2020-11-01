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🚨will the civil war begin in 3 days?🚨
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321 views • November 01, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss how important it is to make a plan for the preps you already have in place rather than to try and continue to accumulate supplies as the potential election-chaos is only 3 day away.
With a possible civil war looming in the distance. Are you ready?
Always Ready!
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Contact Me:
[email protected]
With a possible civil war looming in the distance. Are you ready?
Always Ready!
⭐ Support Our Work ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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