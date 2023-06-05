When You're Aware Of Things, You Become Much More Powerful | Jocko Willink

Jocko Willink Podcast: When You're Aware Of Things, You Become Much More Powerful.

Jun 5, 2023 Jocko UNDERGROUND

Burdian's Ass: If you place a donkey equidistant from water and food who is equally hungry and thirsty, he will die of both hunger and thirst.





Dealing with bullies.





Struggling to improve friendships.





Dealing with a cocky co-worker openly gunning for your job.





Getting where you need to be in your career.





Training on days you don't feel like it.





