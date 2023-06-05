Create New Account
When You're Aware Of Things, You Become Much More Powerful | Jocko Willink
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Jocko Willink Podcast: When You're Aware Of Things, You Become Much More Powerful.

Jun 5, 2023 Jocko UNDERGROUND

Underground Premium Content: https://www.jockounderground.com/subs...


Join the conversation on Twitter/Instagram: @jockowillink @echocharles


Burdian's Ass: If you place a donkey equidistant from water and food who is equally hungry and thirsty, he will die of both hunger and thirst.


Dealing with bullies.


Struggling to improve friendships.


Dealing with a cocky co-worker openly gunning for your job.


Getting where you need to be in your career.


Training on days you don't feel like it.


https://youtu.be/AZkJw7r2WgA

Keywords
self improvementjocko willinkself disciplineunderground podcast

