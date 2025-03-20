HUGE STRUCTURES DISCOVERED ⍠ TWO KILOMETERS BELOW PYRAMID OF KHAFRE❗

A research team consisting of Corrado Malanga, Armando Mei, Filippo Biondi, and Nicole Ciccole has released new findings from a SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) scan conducted on the Giza Plateau, focusing specifically on the underground structures beneath the Khafre Pyramid. This work is part of the ongoing Khafre Research Project, which leverages advanced satellite technology to explore the site’s hidden architecture.





New Study Preliminary Release/Leak (hence no official sources for research paper YET)

https://occultum.substack.com/p/synthetic-aperture-radar-doppler?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true





Original 2022 Study of SAR Tomography on Giza Pyramid

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/14/20/5231





(Latest discovery paper yet to be fully released publicly)





SAR Scan of Khafre Pyramid Shows Huge Underground Structures

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/sar-scan-of-khafre-pyramid-shows





Study Team Member

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnbLlRssD7iiKNjtGCn9nBA





Full 4hr Presentation said to be arriving on this platform soon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WCqItVzUXc





