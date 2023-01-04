Tearful Moment - A Hero Grandfather that Fought in the Great Patriotic War - His Only Grandson, a Volunteer of the SMO - Promising his Grandfather that he would 'Come Back Alive'.

A young volunteer of the Special Military Operation promised his grandfather, a survivor of WWII that he would came back alive from the front. He is the only grandson of the Hero of the Great Patriotic War.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.