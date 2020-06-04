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Qanon Do you see what is happening? Exposing Democrats MSM Antifa as Enemy of the People
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7 views • June 04, 2020
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Links to find Q posts:
https://qmap.pub/
https://qanon.pub/
qntmpkts.keybase.pub
qanon.news
qposts.online
qpress.org
Learn the Basics of the War with the Deep State: (To be Announced)
Qanon Real-time Feed! https://qanon.pub
Qanon Expanded Feed: https://qmap.pub/
Q Proofs https://www.qproofs.com
Book of Q Proofs: https://mega.nz/#F!uTYEQaJT!EjdLuHu_e...
Mockingbird media: https://swprs.files.wordpress.com/201...
Replacement for Great Awakening reddit: https://voat.co/v/QRV
#Qanon
#WAKEUPAMERICA
#FACTSMATTER
#SAVEAMERICA
#UNITEDNOTDIVIDED
#WWG1WGA
Opinions are my own and not necessarily the views of any company or persons I am associated with. FAIR USE NOTICE: The use of media materials featured on this channel is protected by the Fair Use Clause of the U.S. Copyright Act of 1976, which allows for the rebroadcast of copyrighted materials for the purposes of education, commentary, and criticism. If any copyright owner believes that a specific picture, upload or other media does not meet the criteria for fair use, please contact us via direct message to request removal. Contact email: [email protected]
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Philae by Olivaw https://soundcloud.com/olivaw
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/Philae-Olivaw
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/HOPIU2wRHXM
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Website: http://www.diakrisis1.com/
Diakrisis BitChute Page: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/diak...
Diakrisis1 BackUp YouTube Channels (please subscribe, so you can find me if banned):
John Q Public https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs46...
Q Zone https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE2b...
WWG1WGA https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtjk...
Diakrisis1 Voat Page: https://voat.co/u/Diakrisis1
Diakrisis1 PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/diakrisis1
Join me on the Patriot replacement for Facebook and get rewards of cryptocurrency for just being
active! https://www.minds.com/register?referr...
Replacement for Great Awakening reddit: https://voat.co/v/QRV
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/diakrisis.ma...
Minds (Patriot replacement for Facebook): https://www.minds.com/Diakrisis1
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwp1961
Donate with PayPal https://www.paypal.me/diakrisis1
intro song spy vs spy Licensed to Diakrisis1 from Pond5.com Item: 64058000
Links to find Q posts:
https://qmap.pub/
https://qanon.pub/
qntmpkts.keybase.pub
qanon.news
qposts.online
qpress.org
Learn the Basics of the War with the Deep State: (To be Announced)
Qanon Real-time Feed! https://qanon.pub
Qanon Expanded Feed: https://qmap.pub/
Q Proofs https://www.qproofs.com
Book of Q Proofs: https://mega.nz/#F!uTYEQaJT!EjdLuHu_e...
Mockingbird media: https://swprs.files.wordpress.com/201...
Replacement for Great Awakening reddit: https://voat.co/v/QRV
#Qanon
#WAKEUPAMERICA
#FACTSMATTER
#SAVEAMERICA
#UNITEDNOTDIVIDED
#WWG1WGA
Opinions are my own and not necessarily the views of any company or persons I am associated with. FAIR USE NOTICE: The use of media materials featured on this channel is protected by the Fair Use Clause of the U.S. Copyright Act of 1976, which allows for the rebroadcast of copyrighted materials for the purposes of education, commentary, and criticism. If any copyright owner believes that a specific picture, upload or other media does not meet the criteria for fair use, please contact us via direct message to request removal. Contact email: [email protected]
Diakrisis1 Patreon: (To be announced)
To donate with Crypto Currencies here is my addresses.
DigiByte Wallet DDX6imSvgW67WuWjhTTW8AJfGjKc67u9gN
Bitcoin Wallet 1QHT3ceGQW2bhCukeoHEuFonYKXJXtUrFW
Civic Wallet 0xA5ac29B6843c57F17239BAdd7470107D940879B5
EOS Wallet 0xA5ac29B6843c57F17239BAdd7470107D940879B5
Ethereum Wallet 0xA5ac29B6843c57F17239BAdd7470107D940879B5
Litecoin Wallet Li95bvE7dtWaVTECjdc7E4utF46asy66xJ
OMG Wallet 0xA5ac29B6843c57F17239BAdd7470107D940879B5
Pillar Wallet 0xA5ac29B6843c57F17239BAdd7470107D940879B5
Populous Wallet 0xA5ac29B6843c57F17239BAdd7470107D940879B5
Veritaseum Wallet 0xA5ac29B6843c57F17239BAdd7470107D940879B5
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Philae by Olivaw https://soundcloud.com/olivaw
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/Philae-Olivaw
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/HOPIU2wRHXM
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
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