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Overview of the book of Ezekiel - chapters 31 and 32
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20 views • May 10, 2021
We continue to decipher the amazing prophecy of Ezekiel. Chapters 31 and 32 speak of the coming Arab confederation and its fall, as well as about the fall of other conglomerations of the nations in our world.
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