The Ukrainian command continues to throw its soldiers into new suicidal attacks in the area of the Donetsk airport. As a result of the competent actions of the scouts of the DPR special forces battalion, the enemy suffered heavy losses, and now the approaches to our positions are literally strewn with the bodies of destroyed Ukrainian militants.

The result of an unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of the NM DPR fighters in the Donetsk direction. In this sortie, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 22 people killed and several armored vehicles.



