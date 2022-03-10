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Pfizer Exposed: Worldwide Evidence of Big Pharma Parasites
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285 views • March 10, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr.Jane will shows you in the first two segments some shocking video evidence of hatching parasite eggs from Pfizer BionTech vials, filmed by a group of German parasitologists, specialists in recognizing the anatomy and behavior of parasites; and raises the question, are these bioengineered to be trans-animal parasites with a mission inside the human body?
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