Gaza: after the fighting stopped, people returned to what was left of their homes in the Gaza Strip

After the fighting stopped, people returned to what was left of their homes in the Gaza Strip.

January 19, 2025

Adding:

This from ZeroHedge, on the 18th. Netanyahu Says Trump "Emphasized" To Him That The Gaza Ceasefire Is "Temporary" - From article link below:

Among Netanyahu's most provocative words on Saturday was his claim that he has the support of President-elect Trump in the scenario Israel feels it must abandon the ceasefire and keep fighting. He says he has Trump's full backing to resume the war, and has claimed further that Trump too agreed that the truce is just "temporary".

