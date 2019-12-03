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How to Make Colloidal Silver Toothpaste Quickly and Easily
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443 views • December 03, 2019
Making colloidal silver toothpaste is so simple, anyone can do it. There's simply no need to pay big bucks for commercial colloidal silver toothpaste products. The amount of colloidal silver in them is generally minuscule, the price is generally exorbitant, and you can do-it-yourself BETTER and CHEAPER in just minutes.
And what are the benefits? Say goodbye to plaque build-up, for one. Fewer cavities, for two. Fresher breath. And an end to bleeding gums. Why? Because colloidal silver is a natural antibiotic that helps kill and control the plaque and cavity-causing bacteria in your mouth.
It's one of the easiest ways in the world to put the healing antimicrobial power of colloidal silver to work for you. And it's so simple to do, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself!
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
And what are the benefits? Say goodbye to plaque build-up, for one. Fewer cavities, for two. Fresher breath. And an end to bleeding gums. Why? Because colloidal silver is a natural antibiotic that helps kill and control the plaque and cavity-causing bacteria in your mouth.
It's one of the easiest ways in the world to put the healing antimicrobial power of colloidal silver to work for you. And it's so simple to do, you'll wonder why you didn't think of it yourself!
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
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