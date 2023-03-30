Create New Account
SPECIAL REPORT | HEARING ON “PRESERVING FREEDOM AND REINING IN BIG TECH CENSORSHIP”
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/special-report-hearing-on-preserving-freedom-and-reining-in-big-tech-censorship/

SPECIAL REPORT: HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE’S COMMUNICATIONS & TECH SUBCOMMITTEE HOLDS HEARING TITLED, “PRESERVING FREE SPEECH AND REINING IN BIG TECH CENSORSHIP”

WITNESSES:

Mr. Seth Dillon, CEO, The Babylon Bee

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Health Policy, Stanford University

Mr. Michael Shellenberger, Founder and President of Environmental Progress

Spencer Overton, Patricia Roberts Harris Research Professor, George Washington University Law School; President, The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies


