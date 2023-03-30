WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/special-report-hearing-on-preserving-freedom-and-reining-in-big-tech-censorship/
SPECIAL REPORT: HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE’S COMMUNICATIONS & TECH SUBCOMMITTEE HOLDS HEARING TITLED, “PRESERVING FREE SPEECH AND REINING IN BIG TECH CENSORSHIP”
WITNESSES:
Mr. Seth Dillon, CEO, The Babylon Bee
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Health Policy, Stanford University
Mr. Michael Shellenberger, Founder and President of Environmental Progress
Spencer Overton, Patricia Roberts Harris Research Professor, George Washington University Law School; President, The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.