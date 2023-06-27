Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truth Shepherd Media
channel image
Truth Shepherd Media.
0 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

The first podcast. I was an interstate Truck Driver for over 4 years God gave me a dream. He called me to get off the highway and put the armor of Christ on and join the fight. So I got off the highway and joined the fight. The Truth Shepherds are focused on saving the children and getting churches to store food and supplies for what is coming. I hope you enjoy my podcasts. Thanks for watching please share far and wide,.. We are from Queensland Australia. we have a podcast every Friday night at 8 pm Queensland time. God bless you all.               The truth shepherds are also on Facebook,  Under Timothy Jay. Twitter, The truth shepherds, 

Keywords
freedomtruthand justice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket