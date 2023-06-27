Truth Shepherd Media.

The first podcast. I was an interstate Truck Driver for over 4 years God gave me a dream. He called me to get off the highway and put the armor of Christ on and join the fight. So I got off the highway and joined the fight. The Truth Shepherds are focused on saving the children and getting churches to store food and supplies for what is coming. I hope you enjoy my podcasts. Thanks for watching please share far and wide,.. We are from Queensland Australia. we have a podcast every Friday night at 8 pm Queensland time. God bless you all. The truth shepherds are also on Facebook, Under Timothy Jay. Twitter, The truth shepherds,