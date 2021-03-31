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Jury Nullification: 5 Founders and 4 States
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81 views • March 31, 2021
To the Founding generation, Trial by Jury was considered an indispensable tool against the power of government. Although supporters of the monster state today want juries to only judge the facts of the case before them, they actually have a duty to consider not just the facts, but the law itself.
Path to Liberty: March 31, 2021
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Path to Liberty: March 31, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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