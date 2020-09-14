China Combines "Track & Trace" System with Notorious Social Credit Score

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The new system ranks each citizen via a “civilization score” and then places them in a category which determines whether they get priority access to services or are punished and restricted.
The new system represents an expansion of the social credit score and is being initially rolled out in the city of Suzhou and will apply to everyone over the age of 18.-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/chinese-government-combines-track-trace-covid-system-social-credit-score
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Sign UP! https://dlive.tv/DLive?wnt=go_live%3Fref%3Ddahboo7
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/?name=dahboo7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZbqlqH9wB/
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/