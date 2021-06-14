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Toddlers on Amphetamine History of Big Pharma and the Major Players
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62 views • June 14, 2021
It documents the full history of allopathic medicine, the hidden history of what we call “big pharma,” and how the world generally came to be the way it is today. It examines the history of chemicals, poison in particular, disease, power, and psychopathy.
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