Trump About to Hit Canada with Category 5 Hurricane – You Won’t See it Coming, Warn Insiders

"Fentanyl is just the cover for what's really wrong. What's wrong is massive money laundering by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on a huge scale,” reveals Marc Cohodes, legendary short seller and investor. In a powerful roundtable discussion, Cohodes joins Canadian investigative journalist Sam Cooper and our own Daniela Cambone to expose the deep-rooted corruption, money laundering, and lack of accountability plaguing Canada. Drawing from firsthand interactions with high-level law enforcement and government officials, they are delivering a stark verdict: Canada is dangerously compromised—exposed not only to illicit foreign influence but also to the overwhelming dominance of the U.S. military and financial system. Don’t miss today’s interview!"





📖 FREE REPORT: The biggest threats to your wealth in 2025—what’s coming and how experts are preparing. Get it now at http://www.danioutlook2025.com/





📞 ACT NOW, BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE: Sam Cooper & Marc Cohodes warn of rising global tensions, a collapsing middle class, and the fall of the dollar. Gold is your best safeguard in uncertain times. Protect your future with physical gold and silver today: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/500?utm_content=DC02102025 or call 866-706-9061





"ITM did a great job of educating me on the history of the dollar, the financial markets, the banks, gold, and the laws so that I had a better understanding of things." - Kristen W.





📰 JOIN DANIELA'S NEWSLETTER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela





Chapters:

00:00 Intro

5:49 Canada politics/tariffs

8:40 Drug smuggling

12:19 Crimes in Canada

19:44 Money laundering

24:42 China control over CBC

27:37 Fentanyl czar

31:18 Trump to Canada

36:43 BC drug trafficking

39:24 Canada’s next leadership

43:00 Concluding words





👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH ITM & DANIELA





🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-706-9061

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩Daniela’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/DanielaCambone

🟩Daniela’s Newsletter: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela





🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:





For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this video is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. Gold and silver prices are influenced by many factors and may fluctuate. All assets carry some risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. The views expressed by our hosts or guests do not always reflect the views of ITM Trading nor guarantee a specific outcome. Always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.





ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2025 All Rights Reserved.





#tariffs #trump #canada #gold #china