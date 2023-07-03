Create New Account
ChatGPT's creator OpenAI is being sued for allegedly secretly scraping 300 billion words
ChatGPT's creator OpenAI is being sued for allegedly secretly scraping 300 billion words from the internet, including books, articles, websites, posts, and personal information that was obtained without consent, Bloomberg reports.


OpenAI is accused of conducting an enormous web-scraping operation that involved the stolen private information of hundreds of millions of internet users, according to the 157-page class action lawsuit.


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-06-28/chatgpt-creator-sued-for-theft-of-private-data-in-ai-arms-race

