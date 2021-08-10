The Euphrates crisis in Syria

Saint Paisios from Saint Mount Athos said that when you will see the Turks restricting the water flows of the Euphrates River, then you will know that the WWIII is in the making, preparing the way for the army of 200.000.000 Chinese to invade the world. Of course the Chinese will use their roads built through Belt and Road Initiative. The Book of Revelations says the following: "12And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared. 13And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. 14For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty. 15Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame." Revelation 16: 12-15.