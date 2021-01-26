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YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON THIS INFORMATION: The Truth About the COVID-19 Experimental Vaccine.
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52 views • January 26, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold presents some very startling facts about the "mislabeled" vaccine experimentation that is being forced upon many people like first responders, front-line medical staff and others. There are many medical professionals and scientists who are fighting the need for people to forcibly be given this experimental vaccinate when the design of the product is NOT to prevent someone from acquiring COVID; but the product is actually changing the DNA of the individual receiving it. The group in which she is affiliated are working to educate the population on the dangers of taking the COFID injection and she outlines why.
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Location of the video: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/the-stand-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
Website location: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Main website: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
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Additional information: https://hackaday.com/2020/12/26/analyzing-the-source-code-of-the-covid-19-vaccine/
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Location of the video: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/the-stand-the-truth-about-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
Website location: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Main website: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
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Additional information: https://hackaday.com/2020/12/26/analyzing-the-source-code-of-the-covid-19-vaccine/
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