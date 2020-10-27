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WHAT PISSES ME OFF ABOUT THE NEW YORK CITY TERRORIST ATTACK
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18 views • October 27, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3881/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-new-york-city-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3881-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-new-york-city-terrorist-attack
As a nation prepared to celebrate Halloween with fun costumes and delicious treats, 29-year-old Uzbekistan immigrant Sayfullo Saipov plowed a rented truck into countless pedestrians and rammed a school bus in New York City. Having entered the United States through the Diversity Visa Lottery, Saipov screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the terrorist attack and carried a note pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3881/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-new-york-city-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3881-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-new-york-city-terrorist-attack
As a nation prepared to celebrate Halloween with fun costumes and delicious treats, 29-year-old Uzbekistan immigrant Sayfullo Saipov plowed a rented truck into countless pedestrians and rammed a school bus in New York City. Having entered the United States through the Diversity Visa Lottery, Saipov screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the terrorist attack and carried a note pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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