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UK Column News - 5th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 5th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/mTehCUUoAhc

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:22​ - More Variants of Lockdown

Sources:
***********

Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YzrqIDs

Lockdown Lifting Conditions: - https://cutt.ly/rlhNfrS




03:00​ - Australia's Vaccine Passport






06:06​ - Not European Vaccine Passport but Travel Certificates or COVID Safety Certificates Insteads

Sources:
***********

Le Soir Article: - https://bit.ly/3kNym8s

No VP Petition: - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/569957





10:30​ - European Vaccine Certificates and Bilateral Agreements Belies Brexit And DEmonstrates Policy By Fiat

Sources:
************

Ursula van der Leyen Davos Statement: - https://archive.is/ryjAC

Leo Veradker Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qlOm2u

21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/uk-and-greece-collude-to-push-new-vaccine-passport-on-holiday-travelers/






21:22​ - Psychological Priming For Vaccines

Sources:
***********

21stCenturywire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/01/brino-uk-now-coordinating-with-eu-to-push-through-vaccine-passports/

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/rs2xi

Conservative Woman Article: - https://bit.ly/3rokion

Peter Hitchens Blog: - https://archive.is/cSDUe

Unherd Lord Sumption Interview: - https://cutt.ly/DzreQYX





36:44​ - Vaccine Passports Roll Out In The U.S.

Sources:
************

LAUSD Daily Pass Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irVvJ6ZiIKg




38:55​ - We Can Trust Data Sharing.

Sources:
*************

Trustworthy Data Governance: - https://bit.ly/2Oljzpn

Centre For Data Ethics and Innovation: - https://cutt.ly/GzrtJxn

Privacy Enhancing: - https://bit.ly/3ebLrHn






40:35​ - Italian's Block Vaccine Export To Australia

Sources:
************

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/t0PiP





42:00​ - Piers Morgan Lesson In Virtue Signalling and Dr Hilary's Ignorance

Sources:
************

GMB Clip: - https://twitter.com/GMB/status/1367003816189710345





46:30​ - Zero Covid Campaign

Sources:
***********

Zero Covid Backers: - https://zerocovid.uk/affiliated-organisations/





49:41​ - Lynda Thyers Legal Expense Fundraiser: -
NEW (16th March 2021) LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/

UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/gcmaf-and-persecution-david-noakes-lyn-thyer-immuno-biotech




50:41​ - Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act

Sources:
************

Gambling Commission Reappointments: - https://cutt.ly/RzrXmuI

The Act: - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2021/4/contents/enacted

James Brokenshire Statement: - https://bit.ly/38g9v8l

Spectator Article: - https://cutt.ly/DzrBU9m






55:48​ - The Great Reset of Farming

Sources:
************

WEF Sustainable Development Impact Summit: - https://cutt.ly/MzrNyq3

Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3sTT9Kl

Scientific American Article: - https://bit.ly/38v4uZN

OWID Article: - https://bit.ly/3edM57s





01:01:00​ - We Don't Need Coal Anymore but Natural Gas Is fine?

Sources
**********

PPCA Global Summit: - https://bit.ly/2OmubEu

Gridwatch Data: - https://gridwatch.co.uk/

SA Article: - https://cutt.ly/xzrfmIE

CNN Article: - https://bit.ly/38fZJmv






01:04:46​ - NATO Nuclear Proliferation In the Baltic To Pressurise Russia

Sources:
***********

Article: - https://cutt.ly/hztpk01
Keywords
david noakesgcmafpandemicdeathscoalpetitionnatoschoolsunemploymentfundpovertysustainablemaskshungernatural gaslockdownlynda thyercoronaviruscovidsocial distancinglord sumptiongreat resetvaccine passportvariants
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