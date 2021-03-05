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UK Column News - 5th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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100 views • March 05, 2021
UK Column News - 5th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/mTehCUUoAhc
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - More Variants of Lockdown
Sources:
***********
Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YzrqIDs
Lockdown Lifting Conditions: - https://cutt.ly/rlhNfrS
03:00 - Australia's Vaccine Passport
06:06 - Not European Vaccine Passport but Travel Certificates or COVID Safety Certificates Insteads
Sources:
***********
Le Soir Article: - https://bit.ly/3kNym8s
No VP Petition: - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/569957
10:30 - European Vaccine Certificates and Bilateral Agreements Belies Brexit And DEmonstrates Policy By Fiat
Sources:
************
Ursula van der Leyen Davos Statement: - https://archive.is/ryjAC
Leo Veradker Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qlOm2u
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/uk-and-greece-collude-to-push-new-vaccine-passport-on-holiday-travelers/
21:22 - Psychological Priming For Vaccines
Sources:
***********
21stCenturywire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/01/brino-uk-now-coordinating-with-eu-to-push-through-vaccine-passports/
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/rs2xi
Conservative Woman Article: - https://bit.ly/3rokion
Peter Hitchens Blog: - https://archive.is/cSDUe
Unherd Lord Sumption Interview: - https://cutt.ly/DzreQYX
36:44 - Vaccine Passports Roll Out In The U.S.
Sources:
************
LAUSD Daily Pass Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irVvJ6ZiIKg
38:55 - We Can Trust Data Sharing.
Sources:
*************
Trustworthy Data Governance: - https://bit.ly/2Oljzpn
Centre For Data Ethics and Innovation: - https://cutt.ly/GzrtJxn
Privacy Enhancing: - https://bit.ly/3ebLrHn
40:35 - Italian's Block Vaccine Export To Australia
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/t0PiP
42:00 - Piers Morgan Lesson In Virtue Signalling and Dr Hilary's Ignorance
Sources:
************
GMB Clip: - https://twitter.com/GMB/status/1367003816189710345
46:30 - Zero Covid Campaign
Sources:
***********
Zero Covid Backers: - https://zerocovid.uk/affiliated-organisations/
49:41 - Lynda Thyers Legal Expense Fundraiser: -
NEW (16th March 2021) LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/gcmaf-and-persecution-david-noakes-lyn-thyer-immuno-biotech
50:41 - Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act
Sources:
************
Gambling Commission Reappointments: - https://cutt.ly/RzrXmuI
The Act: - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2021/4/contents/enacted
James Brokenshire Statement: - https://bit.ly/38g9v8l
Spectator Article: - https://cutt.ly/DzrBU9m
55:48 - The Great Reset of Farming
Sources:
************
WEF Sustainable Development Impact Summit: - https://cutt.ly/MzrNyq3
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3sTT9Kl
Scientific American Article: - https://bit.ly/38v4uZN
OWID Article: - https://bit.ly/3edM57s
01:01:00 - We Don't Need Coal Anymore but Natural Gas Is fine?
Sources
**********
PPCA Global Summit: - https://bit.ly/2OmubEu
Gridwatch Data: - https://gridwatch.co.uk/
SA Article: - https://cutt.ly/xzrfmIE
CNN Article: - https://bit.ly/38fZJmv
01:04:46 - NATO Nuclear Proliferation In the Baltic To Pressurise Russia
Sources:
***********
Article: - https://cutt.ly/hztpk01
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/mTehCUUoAhc
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:22 - More Variants of Lockdown
Sources:
***********
Government Statement: - https://cutt.ly/YzrqIDs
Lockdown Lifting Conditions: - https://cutt.ly/rlhNfrS
03:00 - Australia's Vaccine Passport
06:06 - Not European Vaccine Passport but Travel Certificates or COVID Safety Certificates Insteads
Sources:
***********
Le Soir Article: - https://bit.ly/3kNym8s
No VP Petition: - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/569957
10:30 - European Vaccine Certificates and Bilateral Agreements Belies Brexit And DEmonstrates Policy By Fiat
Sources:
************
Ursula van der Leyen Davos Statement: - https://archive.is/ryjAC
Leo Veradker Statement: - https://bit.ly/3qlOm2u
21stCenturyWire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/02/25/uk-and-greece-collude-to-push-new-vaccine-passport-on-holiday-travelers/
21:22 - Psychological Priming For Vaccines
Sources:
***********
21stCenturywire Article: - https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/01/brino-uk-now-coordinating-with-eu-to-push-through-vaccine-passports/
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/rs2xi
Conservative Woman Article: - https://bit.ly/3rokion
Peter Hitchens Blog: - https://archive.is/cSDUe
Unherd Lord Sumption Interview: - https://cutt.ly/DzreQYX
36:44 - Vaccine Passports Roll Out In The U.S.
Sources:
************
LAUSD Daily Pass Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irVvJ6ZiIKg
38:55 - We Can Trust Data Sharing.
Sources:
*************
Trustworthy Data Governance: - https://bit.ly/2Oljzpn
Centre For Data Ethics and Innovation: - https://cutt.ly/GzrtJxn
Privacy Enhancing: - https://bit.ly/3ebLrHn
40:35 - Italian's Block Vaccine Export To Australia
Sources:
************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/t0PiP
42:00 - Piers Morgan Lesson In Virtue Signalling and Dr Hilary's Ignorance
Sources:
************
GMB Clip: - https://twitter.com/GMB/status/1367003816189710345
46:30 - Zero Covid Campaign
Sources:
***********
Zero Covid Backers: - https://zerocovid.uk/affiliated-organisations/
49:41 - Lynda Thyers Legal Expense Fundraiser: -
NEW (16th March 2021) LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/
UK Column Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/gcmaf-and-persecution-david-noakes-lyn-thyer-immuno-biotech
50:41 - Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act
Sources:
************
Gambling Commission Reappointments: - https://cutt.ly/RzrXmuI
The Act: - https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2021/4/contents/enacted
James Brokenshire Statement: - https://bit.ly/38g9v8l
Spectator Article: - https://cutt.ly/DzrBU9m
55:48 - The Great Reset of Farming
Sources:
************
WEF Sustainable Development Impact Summit: - https://cutt.ly/MzrNyq3
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3sTT9Kl
Scientific American Article: - https://bit.ly/38v4uZN
OWID Article: - https://bit.ly/3edM57s
01:01:00 - We Don't Need Coal Anymore but Natural Gas Is fine?
Sources
**********
PPCA Global Summit: - https://bit.ly/2OmubEu
Gridwatch Data: - https://gridwatch.co.uk/
SA Article: - https://cutt.ly/xzrfmIE
CNN Article: - https://bit.ly/38fZJmv
01:04:46 - NATO Nuclear Proliferation In the Baltic To Pressurise Russia
Sources:
***********
Article: - https://cutt.ly/hztpk01
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