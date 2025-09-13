BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #94 - From Motorcycle Crash to Spiritual Awakening | Todd Cave’s Journey of Healing & Reinvention
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
Life can change in an instant. Todd Cave shares his powerful journey of transformation after two life-altering events: a devastating motorcycle accident in 2005 and reconstructive ankle surgery in 2017 that shattered his identity and forced him to rebuild everything from the ground up.


On this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, Todd dives deep into overcoming pain, surrendering to the unknown, and the alchemy of turning devastation into spiritual awakening and personal reinvention. From his roots as a Civil Engineer to becoming a fitness trainer who teaches consciousness, spirituality, the Anunnaki, and plant medicine, Todd’s story is a testament to resilience and transformation.


Join us as Todd recounts his experience as a guest on the Awakened Nation Podcast with Brad Szollose, exploring themes of life after injury, mindset shifts, ancient Sumerian wisdom, ayahuasca healing, and the path to rebuilding not just life but soul.


If you’re seeking inspiration on how to turn breakdowns into breakthroughs and awaken your true potential, this episode is for you.


Key Topics Covered:


- Motorcycle accident recovery & life after injury


- Reconstructive ankle surgery & shattered identity


- Spiritual awakening & consciousness expansion


- The Anunnaki and ancient wisdom


- Plant medicine & ayahuasca healing journey


- Personal reinvention & mindset transformation


Connect with Brad via any of the links below:


Website - https://awakenednationpodcast.com/

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/7vPt5Vq4X3FuiH09rIXboB

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AwakenedNationPodcast

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/awakenednationpodcast/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AwakenedNationPodcast/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


