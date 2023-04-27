Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence [Releases Powerful New Video]

Fox News announced on Monday that the network had “parted ways” with top-rated host Tucker Carlson and it ignited a firestorm on social media.

Carlson released a video to his supporters on Wednesday night and encouraged them to “keep fighting” and that they would hear from him soon. During the video, Carlson said he realized after stepping “outside the noise for a few days” how “unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” arguing that they were “completely irrelevant” and “mean nothing.”