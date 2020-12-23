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🔴 LIVE Georgia House of Representatives Holds Another Hearing on Election Irregularities
Resistance Chicks
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23 views • December 23, 2020
Watching here is Those who Serve the Luciferian Dead Cult the Federal Reserve Bankers, The China Red Dragon, Took Captive the Government Buildings, Counterfeit just like their fake Pyramid scheming dollars. Not Men under the loving guidance, power and authority of God's Holy sacred United States Constitution. A bunch of naked dead people on video where everyone can see whom they serve. Only good honest men submit to God and the Constitution and use Constitutional explicit eternal Law of Nature and Nature's God, a universal unbreakable law, using only Gold and Silver Coins. Divers Weights and Balances, (anything other than gold and silver for the repayment of debt), are an abomination to the Lord! Article I Section 10 Clause 1
No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation; grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal; coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts; pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law, or Law impairing the Obligation of Contracts, or grant any Title of Nobility.[Pro 20:10, 23 KJV] 10 Divers weights, [and] divers measures, both of them [are] alike abomination to the LORD. ... 23 Divers weights [are] an abomination unto the LORD; and a false balance [is] not good.Deuteronomy 25:13
You shall not have two differing weights in your bag, one heavy and one light.
Proverbs 11:1
Dishonest scales are an abomination to the LORD, but an accurate weight is His delight.
Proverbs 20:10
Differing weights and unequal measures--both are detestable to the LORD.
Proverbs 20:10
Divers weights, and divers measures, both of them are alike abomination to the LORD.
Ezekiel 45:10
Ye shall have just balances, and a just ephah, and a just bath.
a false balance
Hosea 12:7
He is a merchant, the balances of deceit are in his hand: he loveth to oppress.
Amos 8:5
Saying, When will the new moon be gone, that we may sell corn? and the sabbath, that we may set forth wheat, making the ephah small, and the shekel great, and falsifying the balances by deceit?
Georgia Representatives are set to hold a second hearing on election irregularities, this time bringing in Secretary of State, #BradReffensperber.

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.

Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
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news2020election fraudgeorgia state house hearingdecember 23dragging dead bodies out of hellelction 2020
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