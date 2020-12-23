🔴 LIVE Georgia House of Representatives Holds Another Hearing on Election Irregularities

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No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation; grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal; coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts; pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law, or Law impairing the Obligation of Contracts, or grant any Title of Nobility.[Pro 20:10, 23 KJV] 10 Divers weights, [and] divers measures, both of them [are] alike abomination to the LORD. ... 23 Divers weights [are] an abomination unto the LORD; and a false balance [is] not good.Deuteronomy 25:13
You shall not have two differing weights in your bag, one heavy and one light.
Proverbs 11:1
Dishonest scales are an abomination to the LORD, but an accurate weight is His delight.
Proverbs 20:10
Differing weights and unequal measures--both are detestable to the LORD.
Proverbs 20:10
Divers weights, and divers measures, both of them are alike abomination to the LORD.
Ezekiel 45:10
Ye shall have just balances, and a just ephah, and a just bath.
a false balance
Hosea 12:7
He is a merchant, the balances of deceit are in his hand: he loveth to oppress.
Amos 8:5
Saying, When will the new moon be gone, that we may sell corn? and the sabbath, that we may set forth wheat, making the ephah small, and the shekel great, and falsifying the balances by deceit?
Georgia Representatives are set to hold a second hearing on election irregularities, this time bringing in Secretary of State, #BradReffensperber.
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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