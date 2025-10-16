BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pelosi JAMS finger in reporter’s face, tells her to ‘SHUT UP’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
205 views • 20 hours ago

Pelosi JAMS finger in reporter’s face, tells her to ‘SHUT UP’

She’s asked why she refused National Guard support on Jan 6

Accuses LindellTV's Alison Steinberg of parroting 'Republican talking points'

Adding:  💬Major media walkout at the Pentagon.

Dozens of reporters from nearly every major U.S. outlet left their Pentagon offices and surrendered their press badges at 4:00 pm, after all but one outlet refused to sign Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s new “pledge” imposing stricter rules on the Pentagon Press Corps.

Only One America News (OAN) signed the pledge, becoming the sole network with Pentagon press accessunder the new system.

The other outlets argue the pledge would severely limit independent reporting on military matters.

More about this:   Pentagon purges press in media crackdown

The US DoD effectively expelled dozens of journalists who refused to sign a controversial new press policy.

▫️ Over 30 outlets declined to sign, forfeiting Pentagon access

▫️ New rules brand journalists security risks for asking about even unclassified information

▫️ Pentagon Press Association calls it "a dark day for press freedom"

Chief spokesperson Sean Parnell dismissed criticism as a "full blown meltdown," asserting the policy protects troops and national security.

politicseventscurrent
