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Dr. Robert Malone - A Covid-narratíva feltárása
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41 views • May 20, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS és az mRNS- és DNS-oltás feltalálója csatlakozott hozzánk 2022. március 26-án, hogy megválaszolja a Covid-19 vakcinák tudományával és a Covid narratívájával kapcsolatos kérdéseinket, politizálva és fegyveresen elhallgattatva a másként gondolkodókat.
Ki áll a tudománytalan globális vakcinázási program mögött? És mi a végső céljuk?
Ki áll a tudománytalan globális vakcinázási program mögött? És mi a végső céljuk?
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