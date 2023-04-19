It Was Gun Control: What Started the War for Independence

What finally forced the patriots into a shooting war with the British Army in April 1775 was not taxes or even warrantless searches of homes or occupation by soldiers, but one of many attempts by the British to disarm Americans as part of an overall gun control program
Path to Liberty: April 19, 2023
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.