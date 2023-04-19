Create New Account
It Was Gun Control: What Started the War for Independence
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 18 hours ago

What finally forced the patriots into a shooting war with the British Army in April 1775 was not taxes or even warrantless searches of homes or occupation by soldiers, but one of many attempts by the British to disarm Americans as part of an overall gun control program


Path to Liberty: April 19, 2023 


freedomlibertygun rightsgun controltruthhistorygun ownerslibertarianamerican revolution

