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Quicktake: Brexit Deal Backdoors
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14 views • April 28, 2021
Detailing the various backdoors in the Brexit deal that alt media and mainstream media have failed to report on, and why it's bad news for everybody.
Articles referenced in the video are used on the grounds of fair use for review, criticism and education. This video is a transformative work in nature, adding commentary to pre-existing knowledge.
This video is available under CC0.
Articles referenced in the video are used on the grounds of fair use for review, criticism and education. This video is a transformative work in nature, adding commentary to pre-existing knowledge.
This video is available under CC0.
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